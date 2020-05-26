FBI To Probe Death Of Black Man After Video Shows Cop Digging Knee Into The Man&#8217;s Neck

Articles

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man in Minnesota after a video surfaced showing a white police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes during an arrest on Monday, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) announced on Tuesday.

Darnella Frazier, who was part of the crowd gathered at the arrest scene, posted on Facebook a video she recorded showing the man — whose name has not yet been disclosed — pinned on the ground with the officer pressing his left knee down onto the man’s neck for several minutes while appearing to keep his left hand on his thigh.

The video shows the man’s face being mashed into the pavement to the point that it appears he sustains a nosebleed. The man can be heard repeatedly asking the officer to ease up and telling him, “I can’t breathe!”

Another officer is seen standing a few feet away as bystanders plead for his partner to stop.

“He’s not fucking moving,” a man next to Frazier shouts.

The police then call for an ambulance after the man appears to pass out under the officer’s knee. The officer continues to kneel on the man’s neck even as a first responder checks his pulse.

“The cops really just killed that man,” Frazier says at the end of the video as the ambulance drives off. “And if he not dead, he’s close to dead.”

“They kept telling us ‘if he can talk he can breathe,'” she wrote in a comment on her video post. “LIKE WTF HE IS TRYING TO TELL YOU HE CANT BREATHE!!”

The MPD claimed in its statement that the police had been dispatched to the location “on a report of a forgery in progress” and that the man “physically resisted officers” after he stepped out of his car.

“Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress,” the department said. “Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

Weapons had not been used in the incident, the MPD noted.

The department stated that it had also called on the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension along with the FBI to investigate.

