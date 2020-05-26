The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Isn&#8217;t Done With His Tirade Against Mail-In Voting Applications

President Trump is continuing his crusade against statewide voting-by-mail, a program many states are working to expand for the November general election to make voting safer as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump baselessly implied that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) executive order earlier this month — which allows the state’s county elections officials to send registered voters mail-in ballots ahead of the general election — will lead to voter fraud.

Trump’s latest tirade against mail-in voting initiatives, which was similar to his reaction to Newsom’s executive order announcement earlier this month, comes just days after the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against California’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus ahead of the general election.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel accused Newsom of attempting to “redesign our entire election system” through his mail-in voting initiative in a Sunday evening tweet.

The President’s Tuesday tweet also comes a week after he threw a fit over mail-in voting initiatives advanced by the governors of Michigan and Nevada. Shortly after falsely accusing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of sending voters absentee ballots — which he later clarified were actually just mail-in voting applications — Trump went on to make a virtually identical threat against Nevada for sending mail-in ballots to voters ahead of its June primary elections.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/F2himsMRbYg/trump-california-mail-in-ballots

