Memorial Day Crowds Show Just How Toothless Missouri Social Distancing Rules Are

Crowds packed Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, kickstarting a dangerous Memorial Day weekend during the coronavirus pandemic, and social media users definitely took notice. Lake of the Ozarks was trending Sunday morning with more than 15,000 tweets about Missourians and vacationers alike risking their lives to drink and party. “Glad not to be at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend,” St. Louis columnist Aisha Sultan tweeted Saturday night. “The lake will be there in the future. If you get Covid19, you might not be.” Pictures of crowded dining and pool areas at Redhead Lakeside Grill and Yacht Club started flooding social media pages Saturday. Although one photo of the scene includes a sign reading "PLEASE PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING 6 FT APART,” people weren’t exactly following the rules, and the restaurant didn’t appear to be enforcing the measures. A representative of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office told the local news station 5 On Your Side that because the state has no mandated social distancing order in place, deputies could not enforce Missouri guidelines regarding the practice.

