Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 11:20 Hits: 4

Millions of laid-off Americans collect more in unemployment benefits than they did working. Congress did that to try to cushion the coronavirus fallout, but those benefits are getting a second look.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/26/862013757/businesses-complain-generous-jobless-benefits-make-it-hard-to-find-workers?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics