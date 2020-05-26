Klausutis Widower Asks Twitter CEO To Remove Trump Tweets About His Wife

Articles

Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Timothy Klausutis, husband of Lori Klausutis, the former Scarborough staffer who died of a fall, has gone public with a heartbreaking plea to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to take down Trump's tweets alleging she was murdered by Joe Scarborough. Kara Swisher, the prominent Silicon Valley journalist, wrote a column in support. "She writes this, 'Please delete those tweets,' the widower begged to Twitter's chief executive, Jack Dorsey. 'My wife deserves better.' Yes, Twitter, Lori Klausutis deserves better," writes Kara.' "Two decades after she died in a tragic accident that's morphed into a continuing nightmare for her husband, Timothy, the boogeyman plunging him and his family into the worst of memory holes is a conspiracy theory loving, twitchy fingered, and shameless tweeter, who also happens to be the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. " 'President Trump on Tuesday tweeted to his 80 million followers, alluding to the repeatedly debunked falsehood that my wife was murdered by her boss, former U.S. Representative Joe Scarborough. The president's son followed and tweeted to his followers, spreading this vicious lie,' wrote Mr. Klausutis in a letter written to Jack Dorsey. 'I'm having to ask you to intervene because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him, the memory of my dead wife, and perverted it for perceived political gain.'

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/klausutis-widower-asks-twitter-ceo-remove