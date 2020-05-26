NYC Woman Calls In Fake Threat Claim On Black Man, Karmic Justice Is Swift

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

This was just insane. A white woman named Amy Cooper called NYC cops after a birdwatcher named Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog in a section of Central Park that requires her to do so, and told them in a hysterical voice "an African American man is threatening me." Now her world is (deservedly) falling apart. The episode went viral after the birdwatcher's sister posted this on Twitter: Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020 Twitter, of course, did its thing and tracked her down as an employee of an investment firm -- which has now placed her on administrative leave. In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5

