Top White House Economic Adviser Calls US Workers 'Human Capital Stock'

In a remark critics characterized as further evidence that the Trump administration views workers as nothing more than disposable tools of economic growth and corporate profit, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Sunday nonchalantly referred to laid-off employees as "human capital stock" as he pushed people to return to their jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Voicing optimism about the potential for a speedy economic recovery even as U.S. unemployment surges to levels not seen since the Great Depression, Hassett told CNN Sunday that "our capital stock hasn't been destroyed, our human capital stock is ready to get back to work, and so that there are lots of reasons to believe that we can get going way faster than we have in previous crises." Rolling Stone's Peter Wade wrote Monday that "the way Hassett used the term so casually lines up with the lack of empathy shown to the victims of the coronavirus by Trump's administration and Republicans since the crisis began months ago." "Calling human beings 'stock'— especially as essential workers are putting their lives and bodies on the line right now—is undeniably absurd and heartless," Wade added.

