&#8216;It Feels Good To Be Out Of My House&#8217;: Biden Makes First In-Person Appearance In 2 Months

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden attended his first in-person event in months Monday since he started self-isolating at his Wilmington home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden wore a mask, in stark contrast to President Donald Trump, and told reporters it “feels good to be out of my house” after laying a wreath for Memorial Day at a Delaware veterans park.

From a Bloomberg reporter:

Biden has been campaigning from a home TV studio since the coronavirus pandemic made traditional rallies and events impossible. Biden has advised Americans to listen to the guidance of scientists and doctors, and has critiqued Trump for pushing for a rapid reopening without sufficiently preparing states to do so.

Trump, on the other hand, played golf at one of his clubs over the weekend and has been urging governors to open their states more quickly. Maskless, he visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. He also visited Fort McHenry in Baltimore after the city’s mayor urged him to cancel the trip, and to set a good example by following the stay-at-home order.

