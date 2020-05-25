The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Marks Memorial Day By Calling Rep. Who Is A Marine Vet An &#8216;American Fraud&#8217;

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day by calling Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), a Marine Corps veteran, an “American fraud.”

Besides the misspelling, Lamb can hardly be called a “puppet” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) — he was one of 15 Democrats who did not vote for her for speaker in 2019.

Sean Parnell, also a veteran, is running unopposed in the Republican primary on June 2.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race “likely Democratic,” though the district, Pennsylvania’s 17th, has a Republican lean of +3.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/BKrUcMMTTbI/trump-american-fraud-conor-lamb-veteran-memorial-day

