Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 19:58 Hits: 8

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Rev. Greg James about federal judge's ruling that challenged the law concerning the voting rights of felons in Florida.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/25/861909521/what-federal-judges-ruling-on-florida-law-restricting-felon-voting-means-for-vot?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics