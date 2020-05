Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 09:01 Hits: 12

Most places where Americans usually register to vote have been closed since March. It's led to a big drop in new registrations right before an election that was expected to see record turnout.

(Image credit: Dominick Reuter/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/26/860458708/pandemic-puts-a-crimp-on-voter-registration-potentially-altering-electorate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics