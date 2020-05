Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 09:01 Hits: 13

In recent years, Congress has approved laws formalizing the transition process and ensuring there is buy-in from the two major candidates, even at this stage of the campaign.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/26/861017668/behind-the-scenes-presidential-transition-planning-is-underway?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics