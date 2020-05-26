Garry Kasparov: It's Going To Be A Long Six Months Of Trump Crazy

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Former chess champion Garry Kasparov joined Brian Stelter Sunday and had some bad news for everyone's blood pressure: BRIAN STELTER: And Garry Kasparov is back with me. We were talking about the president's strategies in the face of this ongoing pandemic. Garry you wrote on Twitter this week that the president is lowering the moral bar for all, for everyone. Can you tell me more about that? GARRY KASPAROV: Yeah again, it's typical. "I'm bad but everybody is bad. We're all bad". So why did all of a sudden is this corruption in Ukraine to cover trump's corruption. The "Obama is incompetent" to cover Trump's incompetence. It's all about destruction, lowering moral bars, it's been working for a while, but now he's dealing with a virus that won't go away. He cannot block the virus. That's why I think things could get worse because if crazy tweets do not work, crazy actions will follow. STELTER: His warnings about the election, about mail-in ballots being rigged, all of this nonsense that runs counter to the facts. It will be a very long six months between now and November if he's going to try to delegitimatize the election ahead of time. KASPAROV: I predict he will. If the numbers are not looking good for him, so far it's not working the way he expected. He will be getting crazier and crazier. That's why I think this election will be very unorthodox. So we should expect the worse, dealing with people like Trump you should prepare for the worst. If it can happen, work as if it has happened.

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/garry-kasparov-its-going-be-long-six