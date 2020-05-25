Trump Plans To Strip Pandemic Response From Health Officials, Move It To State Department

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 12:53 Hits: 11

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to graduates delivered a remote address this week to graduates of Johns Hopkins University, urging them to stay strong, and telling them that "Now is the time, if ever there was one, for us to care selflessly about one another." But Fauci didn’t deliver this message as a part of Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force. That’s because since May 10, Fauci has been in self quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr Robert Redfield is also in isolation. So is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Stephen Hahn. That temporary exile is set to end this weekend, but while they’ve been offstage, Dr. Deborah Birx has proven herself a loyal Trump lieutenant; ever willing to stand in the background as Trump urges Americans to take a dangerous off-label drug, attacks the CDC for trying to provide guidelines for safe conduct of business, or openly attacks the results of scientific studies. BIrx's willingness to be the Kellyanne of medical advice, always up to twist the facts to fit the latest Trump statement, hasn’t gone unnoticed. Because there’s a plan on the table to hand over global pandemic response to Birx and create a whole new health organization … inside the State Department.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-planning-strip-pandemic-response