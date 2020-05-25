James Carville Flattens Both Siderism: 'Trump Is The Clorox Kid!'

Articles

Kasie Hunt tried in vain to "both-sides" Donald Trump's Access Hollywood tape with the recent Joe Biden gaffe (for which the former vice-president apologized.) Has anyone pointed out that Biden is capable of admitting error? That by itself puts him on a higher moral plane than you know who — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 22, 2020 And James Carville isn't having it. JAMES CARVILLE: The "Access Hollywood" tape and this little thing Biden made, they're not even remotely comparable. They're not the same solar system. And I just hope we don't go back to this, "but what about the emails." I mean, Biden made an error. He apologized for it. And move on. We can obsess on this, but this is -- in the scheme of things, this is not going to amount to diddley squat come the election in November and I really believe that. We have to be careful not to ---- put "on one hand on the other hand." This is on 100 hands and on one finger. KASIE HUNT: Fair enough. So, I want to play for you a little bit of what Donald Trump had to say over the weekend... [MAJOR James Carville eyeroll]

