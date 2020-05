Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 02:22 Hits: 1

Short of developing a vaccine in time, many people believe social distancing will still be practiced when Americans vote for president on November 3. Meantime, rules for voting by mail and absentee voting are in the crosshairs of coronavirus politics. VOA’s Steve Redisch explains.

