Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that states can conduct mail-in voting for the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic, but said laws to mitigate fraud need to be in place. “I think as long as you can do it safely, and as long...

