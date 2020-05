Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

President Trump is barring most non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil in the past two weeks, in an effort to curb infections. Brazil has the world's highest number of cases after the U.S.

(Image credit: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

