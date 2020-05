Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 01:44 Hits: 6

A U.S. District judge has ruled that the law, which would have required felons to pay court-related debts before they can register to vote, discriminates against those who cannot afford the payments.

(Image credit: Zak Bennett/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/24/861776313/federal-judge-rules-florida-law-restricting-voting-rights-for-felons-unconstitut?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics