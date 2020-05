Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

"Mask usage is going to help us get this economy reopened," the president's national security adviser said on Sunday.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/25/861702165/trump-hasnt-worn-a-mask-publicly-here-s-what-might-convince-him-to?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics