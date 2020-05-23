The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Oops: WH Press Secretary Accidentally Flaunts Trump&#8217;s Bank Info During Briefing

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Who says the White House is hostile to the notion of transparency?

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got a little too honest with the media during Friday’s press briefing as she touted President Donald Trump’s $100,000 donation from his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here’s the check amounted to $100,000 that will go directly from President Trump and his paycheck that he does not take but rather donates it to various noble initiatives, including in honor of COVID this time and those who have passed and the studies underway,” McEnany told reporters while holding up the check, putting Trump’s private bank account and routing numbers on full display.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere lashed out when reporters pointed out the blunder.

“Leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the check is real or not,” he said in a statement.

Watch McEnany below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/EPTtLTUbXEo/oops-wh-press-secretary-accidentally-flaunts-trumps-bank-info-during-briefing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version