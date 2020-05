Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020

Senate Democrats are calling on the Small Business Administration (SBA) to stop pressuring Planned Parenthood centers to return loans they received from the coronavirus stimulus package.Forty-one Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck...

