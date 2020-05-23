Almost 100k Dead Americans Can't Stop Donald Trump From Golfing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 16:03 Hits: 6

Cartoon for @chronicleherald #TrumpGate #TrumpsJealousOfObama #TrumpGenocide #TrumpPressConf pic.twitter.com/FePKAT9arR — Michael de Adder (@deAdder) May 11, 2020 As we approach the grim milestone of nearly 100,000 dead Americans due to coronavirus, Donald Trump is memorializing this occassion the only way he knows how - by golfing. No empathy, no kind words for the families of the dead, no statement from the White House. Nope. He just threw on his white polo shirt and his white MAGA had and hitched a ride in the taxpayer funded Beast limo to visit his personal golf course in Virginia. Twitter was enraged:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/almost-100k-dead-americans-cant-stop