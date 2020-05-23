Joy Reid Blasts Mitch McConnell For Installing Judges Instead Of Helping Struggling Americans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 18:00 Hits: 4

While the rest of us watch the COVID-19 disaster roll over every single community in America, Reid said, McConnell “has been on his very own page.” He has pushed through eight judges since the pandemic began in the U.S. but he and his Republican colleagues have shrugged off the latest relief bill from House Democrats as “dead on arrival.” Guest Norm Ornstein perfectly summed up McConnell’s game plan. Spoiler alert: It’s not about promoting a culture of life for anyone no longer a fetus: ORNSTEIN: The Capitol physician two weeks ago warned Congress not to come back because of the danger to the members, the staffs and all the people around them and their families. The House stayed away, prudently. McConnell brought everybody back, dangerously to jam through those judges. And we know why. You have a Republican Party which is on the wrong end of demographic history which is destroying its own opportunity to build a larger base by this loyalty to Trump. And what they believe is that if they can suppress votes and get in judges, mostly young ones who will be there for 30, 40 or 50 years, after voters have rejected them, with more and more power going to the judiciary, that they can extend their hold even as the American people don't want the policies that they promote. And that's McConnell's goal and now, having brought them back recklessly, he's had them leave town before they could act on the most important things that Americans need to have in the midst of this pandemic, with more and more people out of work and hungry.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/joy-reid-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-installing