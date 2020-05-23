The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GA Dem Senate Candidate To Joy Reid: Kemp Got His Hand 'Caught In The Data Cookie Jar'

Joy Reid interviewed former Mayor of Columbus, GA, Teresa Tomlinson today about her esteemed governor's funny math. Tomlinson is running for David Perdue's seat in the U.S. Senate (both seats are up for grabs this year), and had some disdainful shade for the men attempting to cook the COVID-19 books. Reid asked her about the charts that were rearranged to make it appear as if the number of cases were actually declining in Georgia to justify re-opening, and when it came time to frame her question to Tomlinson, she was so disgusted with the brazen lies of the GOP governor, she just threw her hands up and asked, "What's going on in Georgia?" Tomlinson explained it like the adult she is, describing the GOP like the petulant, spoiled children they are.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/ga-dem-senate-candidate-joy-reid-kemp-got

