Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 13:05 Hits: 0

It's easy to feel powerless against looming challenges we cannot control — like climate change. So what should we do? Political strategist Tom Rivett-Carnac says the power is in our mindset.

(Image credit: TED)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/22/860079554/tom-rivett-carnac-how-can-we-shift-our-mindset-to-fight-climate-change-together?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics