Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 13:06 Hits: 0

In 2015, Christiana Figueres helped pave the path to the historic Paris Agreement. She says more than ever we need stubborn optimism — a gritty, determined choice to make change because we have to.

(Image credit: Bret Hartman/Bret Hartman / TED)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/22/860128259/christiana-figueres-how-can-we-choose-optimism-even-in-the-darkest-times?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics