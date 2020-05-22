Friday News Dump: #MoscowMitch Says No More Money For You! And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 13:19 Hits: 0

There goes a big chunk of the remaining Republican votes, and they don't have much to spare: Trump is at all-time polling low in handling pandemic, and McConnell is down in the gutter with him #SmartNews #good https://t.co/EUaeKZBmFj — Celia Luckett Bobo (@CeliaBobo) May 21, 2020 This snak doesnt care about Americans. Get him out.#GOP#SenateRepublicans#MoscowMitchMcConnell vows end to enhanced unemployment benefits https://t.co/IpOk6mZ0xz via @politico

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/friday-news-dump-moscowmitch-says-no-more