Graham's Latest Effort To Go After Obama For 'Unmasking' Flynn Backfires Spectacularly

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 20:00 Hits: 1

From way, way back in the Trump-Russia timeline, one of the biggest charges from Republicans has been about the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn. This idea, that someone in the Obama White House used their authority to uncover the real name behind an anonymous “SUBJECT 1” in some discrete intelligence report has been a key Republican charge since that time Devin Nunes leaped from an Uber to go scurrying through the White House shrubbery. And just last week, lapdog Lindsey Graham announced that he wanted to know just who was behind the dastardly unmasking of Flynn as a lead off to his big new investigation of Russia investigation. Yeah … about that. As it turns out, there’s a problem with Graham demanding that the FBI tell him who in the Obama administration ordered the unmasking of Flynn. The problem is that Graham got an answer. And the answer is: no one. That’s because it never happened. And that’s because Flynn’s name was never masked in the first place. But there is something about Flynn that was covered up, and the facts behind that seem like a real scandal.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/lindsey-grahams-latest-effort-go-after