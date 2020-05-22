ICYMI: Weekend Reads From TPM

It began early Wednesday when Trump raged on Twitter over Michigan’s plan to send absentee ballot applications to registered voters amid the coronavirus pandemic. The President threatened to withhold funding from the key swing state over the move.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she was “dumbfounded” by Trump’s reaction, because both Democratic and Republican secretaries of state have moved to expand mail-in voting.
Then a new controversy started to brew around Trump’s refusal to wear a mask during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan. State Attorney General Dana Nessel called Trump a “petulant child” for his refusal to wear a mask in front of reporters at the plant.
