Senate Covid-19 Talks: GOP 'Plot To Gut Social Security Behind Closed Doors'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 21:21 Hits: 5

A proposal by Sen. Mitt Romney to establish congressional committees with the specific goal of crafting legislative "solutions" for America's federal trust fund programs has reportedly resurfaced in GOP talks over the next Covid-19 stimulus package, sparking alarm among progressive advocates who warn the Utah Republican's bill is nothing but a stealth attack on Social Security and Medicare. Politico's Burgess Everett reported Wednesday that Romney's TRUST Act, first introduced last October with the backing of a bipartisan group of senators, "is getting a positive reception from Senate Republicans" in coronavirus relief discussions, which are still in their early stages. The legislation, Everett noted, "could become part of the mix" for the next Covid-19 stimulus as Republicans once again claim to be concerned about the growing budget deficit. Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM), told Common Dreams in an interview that he is not at all surprised to see Romney's bill crop up again and said it should be diligently opposed. "Obviously this is a way to push in cuts Social Security and Medicare without leaving fingerprints." —Max Richtman, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/senate-covid-19-talks-gop-plot-gut-social