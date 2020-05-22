The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tara Reade Dumped By Lawyer After Perjury Questions Arise

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

CNN did a deep dive into Reade and her accusations of sexual harassment/assault against Joe Biden and concluded, “A complicated life and conflicting accounts muddle efforts to understand Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden.” If you ask me, that’s being generous. Because putting aside the many inconsistencies in her story, the claim that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Senate hallway during business hours is pretty much impossible to believe on the face of it. I’ll just say the CNN report did nothing to bolster Reade’s credibility. Especially this, about her life after she fled her violent marriage:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/tara-reade-dumped-lawyer-after-perjury

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version