Tara Reade Dumped By Lawyer After Perjury Questions Arise

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 22:53 Hits: 5

CNN did a deep dive into Reade and her accusations of sexual harassment/assault against Joe Biden and concluded, “A complicated life and conflicting accounts muddle efforts to understand Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden.” If you ask me, that’s being generous. Because putting aside the many inconsistencies in her story, the claim that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Senate hallway during business hours is pretty much impossible to believe on the face of it. I’ll just say the CNN report did nothing to bolster Reade’s credibility. Especially this, about her life after she fled her violent marriage:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/tara-reade-dumped-lawyer-after-perjury