The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Threatens To Force Guvs To Reopen Places Of Worship. He Can&#8217;t.

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

After an hourlong delay to this press briefing, President Donald Trump spent a minute or so Friday declaring churches and other houses of worship “essential places” and threatened to “override” governors if they don’t let those sites reopen (he does not have the power to do so). Trump did not deliver any public health message that would help Americans navigate life amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 90,000 lives in the U.S.

He ran off immediately afterward without taking any questions, which almost certainly would have forced him to respond to a major study that found hydroxychloroquine, his miracle anti-COVID drug, actually led to more deaths among COVID-19 patients.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/WWh6epPWPDk/trump-holds-press-briefing-at-1-pm-et

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version