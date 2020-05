Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 19:47 Hits: 10

Recently nominated Republican Senate candidate Jo Rae PerkinsĀ (Ore.) on Wednesday contradicted her own campaign by saying she stands with QAnon."I stand with President Trump, I stand with Q and the team. Thank you anons, thank you patriots, and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/499205-oregon-gop-senate-nominee-contradicts-own-campaign-by-saying-she-stands-with