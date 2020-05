Articles

Published on Friday, 22 May 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's "conceivable" a coronavirus vaccine could be ready within months but cautions "when you're dealing with vaccines, there could be so many things that get in the way."

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

