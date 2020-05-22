Michigan's AG Understands Trumpy: He's A 'Petulant Child'

Articles

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel didn't hold back after Trump broke the law in Michigan -- by refusing to wear a mask full-time while touring the Ford manufacturing plant. She spoke to Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" on Thursday." Transcript via CNN: BLITZER: Let's continue the discussion right now with Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel. Attorney General, thank you so much for joining us. This morning, you said right here on CNN that if President Trump doesn't wear a mask, he'll be asked not to return to any undisclosed facilities in your state. Is the President no longer welcome in Michigan? DANA NESSEL, MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, I will say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that's right. That's exactly right. I mean, today's events were extremely disappointing and yet totally predictable. And I will say that, you know, understanding of course, that his own doctor, Dr. Fauci, a zone medical expert recommends the wearing of masks in public enclosed spaces. The CDC makes that recommendation.

