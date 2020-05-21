Politics Podcast: One Virus, A World Full Of Responses

Articles

Thursday, 21 May 2020

As COVID-19 spread across the globe, different countries — with different political systems — have all dealt with a very similar challenge. To help put the U.S. experience in context, we look at the political responses and public reactions in both China and the European Union with University of Richmond political scientist Dan Chen and Politico Europe intelligence analyst Cornelius Hirsch in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast.

