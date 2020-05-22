Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 04:37 Hits: 4

U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan on Thursday to visit an auto plant that has been making medical supplies during the pandemic. This is Trump’s third visit to a battleground state this month, where he hopes to drum up support ahead of the November election. But as White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, his Michigan trip is politically fraught, following his clash with the state’s Democratic governor.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trump-visits-battleground-state-michigan-4297726