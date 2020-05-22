The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Visits Battleground State Michigan

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan on Thursday to visit an auto plant that has been making medical supplies during the pandemic. This is Trump’s third visit to a battleground state this month, where he hopes to drum up support ahead of the November election. But as White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, his Michigan trip is politically fraught, following his clash with the state’s Democratic governor.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trump-visits-battleground-state-michigan-4297726

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version