Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 22:50 Hits: 3

Trump has defended his refusal to wear a mask, arguing that he and those around him are routinely tested for the coronavirus.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/21/860587196/trump-briefly-dons-face-mask-at-ford-plant-away-from-media-view?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics