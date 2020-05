Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 10

The White House says it might extend "opportunity zone" tax breaks to help struggling neighborhoods after the pandemic. But critics say the program mostly helps wealthy investors.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/22/859697610/white-house-looks-at-opportunity-zone-extension-in-wake-of-covid-19?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics