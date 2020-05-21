The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump's Pill Is Fine For 'Waning Days Of Your Life'

So we have some questions for the press secretary of Orange Julius. Kayleigh McEnany transferred to Harvard Law School and graduated, so she's no slouch. She's clearly savvy enough to know that you don't go on MSNBC when you work for Trump, you go on Christian Broadcasting Network. They won't ask you tough questions, and you won't flub your answers, right? JUST RELEASED: @PressSec @kayleighmcenany on @realDonaldTrump & Hydroxychloroquine: "The doctor did prescribe it for him and he took it after having several discussions with Dr. Conley about its efficacy..." The Doctor says, "the benefits outweigh the risks for the President." pic.twitter.com/o08OHMZshL — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 20, 2020

