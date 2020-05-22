Mike Pompeo Is Having A Bad Week

Articles

[Above: Mike Pompeo doesn't want to talk about 'personnel issues' now that the Inspector General, whose job it was to investigate his job performance, has been "you're fired"-ed by Orange Julius? How very cover-up of you, Mike! -- eds] New revelations of our very shouty, End-Times enthusiast top diplomat Mike Pompeo’s corruption are coming at us fast and furious (no cars, no trademark violations, amirite?): Pompeo’s elite taxpayer-funded dinners raise new concerns “As federal workers file out of the State Department at the end of a Washington workday, an elite group is often just arriving in the marbled, flag-lined lobby: Billionaire CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors arrive in evening attire as they’re escorted by private elevator to dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Until the coronavirus shut them down in March, the gatherings were known as ‘Madison Dinners’ — elaborate, unpublicized affairs that Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, began in 2018 and held regularly in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms on the government’s dime.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/mike-pompeo-having-bad-week