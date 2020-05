Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:28 Hits: 4

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that President Trump fires government watchdogs “when he hears the truth.”Schumer said on ABC’s “The View” that the president fires watchdogs “instead of listening to” them.Trump fired...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/499000-schumer-trump-fires-watchdogs-when-he-hears-the-truth