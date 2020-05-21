NM Gov. Fights Major COVID-19 Outbreak In Navajo Nation After Epic Federal Failure

Articles

The worst coronavirus outbreak in the country is now in Navajo Nation and the Trump administration’s response has been so inadequate that New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has stepped in to work with the nation and do what the federal government will not. This week, CNN reported that the Navajo Nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. The nation spreads over Arizona, Utah and New Mexico but the city of Gallup, N.M., which serves as a regional hub for the Navajo and other Native American pueblos, is currently in second place as having the most new cases, per capita, in the last two weeks and in first place for the most deaths during that period. On The Rachel Maddow Show last night, Grisham said that the outbreak has been so bad that some days two patients an hour had to be transferred from that remote part of the state to Albuquerque and Santa Fe where there are larger hospitals with more acute and critical care facilities. The reason the outbreak is so severe, Grisham explained, is that intergenerational families live in very tight quarters “hundreds of miles from food, water, health care services, just the basics,” thus making it “ripe for having containment issues that you can’t get your arms around.”

