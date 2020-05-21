Notre Dame President Cannot Answer A Single Question About His Decision To Reopen Campus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Sheesh, for a university president, Father John Jennings did not do a lot of homework before his interview with Ayman Mohyeldin of MSNBC. Father Jennings was being interviewed about the University of Notre Dame's decision to open up for fall semester classes, and he struggled and/or punted on every single question Mohyeldin asked him about that choice. After he'd summarized the range of decisions colleges and universities have announced around the nation, he came to Notre Dame, which has announced a condensed fall semester with no breaks, running from mid-August through just before Thanksgiving. Mohyeldin noted their plans to have "comprehensive testing, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, even social distancing and mask requirements," and asked how those will be enforced, particularly outside of class. Jennings' answer was basically, "Lemme tell ya. We just made the announcement, and we have 3 months to come up with something, but we'll work it out. It'll be great." The interviewer was not exactly satisfied.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/notre-dame-pres-cannot-answer-single