Fox News' Dana Perino Gets An Earful When She Pushes Biden Spokeswoman To Name One Trump Lie

Biden spokeswoman Symone Sanders appeared on Fox News yesterday with Dana Perino, whose agenda seemed to be to somehow box Sanders in over Biden's allusion to Trump's lying ways during his Wednesday commencement speech. Perino repeatedly pressed Sanders to specifically name the lies she thinks Trump has told. “But you don’t have [a Trump lie] off the top of your head?" Perino asked, adding, " I can’t think of one.” “I mean, there are so many,” Sanders replied, prompting Perino to leap at the bait. “Well, no, I’m — no, I’m being honest," Perino purred. "Like, really, like what specifically — I would just like even, like, one example of a lie from the White House about the coronavirus pandemic.” Sanders pounced. “Everyone that wants a test can get a test. How about that lie, because everyone who wants or needs a test in this country is not able to access testing.” Following up on that before Perino could get a word in edgewise, Sanders cited another example of Trump's lies about PPE. “There are folks in places from California to Michigan to Florida and in between who are sewing masks for front-line workers because they’re — they don’t have the proper PPE. Nurses and doctors are going into operating rooms in trash bags," she said. Perino gave in on that point, so Sanders spared her more humiliation. “I don’t want to take the whole interview to run through them," she said. "But the reality is, the administration has not been above-board here.” Perino's no fool. She took that exit as fast as she can.

