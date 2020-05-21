The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

America's Back! Two Active Shooters In 12 Hours

I'd almost forgotten those magical moments when the words "active shooter" start flooding social media. It started last night, in Arizona: I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020 A reminder to media covering Westgate to approach rampage acts of violence with responsible coverage. All aspects and facts surrounding the event can be reported without giving notoriety to the perpetrator. Don’t share his image or videos: https://t.co/DFxwocUdZJ#NoNotoriety — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 21, 2020

