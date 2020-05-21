Jane Roe Of Roe V. Wade Was Paid By Right Wing To Say She Was Anti-Choice

Articles

On Friday night, FX will air a documentary called "AKA Jane Roe," about the plaintiff in the landmark Roe v. Wade case, Norma McCorvey. It was on her behalf that the U.S. Supreme Court decided women had a Constitutional right to access to safe and legal abortion. McCorvey continued for decades to be a pro-choice activist, championing a woman's right to determine for herself the timing and planning of her own motherhood. In the mid-90s, though, she underwent a very public transformation over to the side of the Christian evangelical, anti-choice movement. She became a "born-again" Christian, renounced her past life as a gay woman, and allegedly ended a decades-long romantic relationship with the woman she loved. She was paraded around the country with Rev. Flip Benham, of Operation Rescue infamy, speaking out against abortion, now, and the pro-choice movement that took her case to the Supreme Court and prevailed. It was a huge boon to the anti-choice, forced-birth movement. The last part of the documentary chronicles McCorvey's last days and weeks before she dies, during which she drops a bomb on both movements.

