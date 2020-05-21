GOP retirement spurs crowded primaries in Georgia’s 7th district

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 14:41 Hits: 10

The retirement of Rep. Rob Woodall (pictured) has set off hotly contested primaries for both parties in the 7th Congressional District of Georgia (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

A closely contested race with crowded primaries for both Democrats and Republicans in Georgia’s 7th District is grabbing national attention.

Six Democrats and seven Republicans are scrambling to clinch their parties’ nominations. Historically held by Republicans, this time the suburban Atlanta seat which includes most of Gwinnett County and a portion of Forsyth County is a likely toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report .

Five-term incumbent Rep. Rob Woodall ’s retirement prompted the scramble on both sides. Woodall narrowly defeated Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux by just 419 votes in the 2018 midterms, who now leads the crowded Democratic field raising $1.5 million in campaign cash for the 2020 election cycle. The Georgia State University public policy professor is trailed by Republican candidate Renee Unterman, who has raised $958,000.

But the Democratic frontrunner faces stiff competition from a diverse set of candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the June 9 primaries. State Sen. Zahra S. Karinshak and political activist Nabilah Islam have raised nearly $665,000 and $536,000 respectively.

While Bourdeaux received 88 percent of her money from large individual contributions, almost 23 percent of Karinshak’s campaign is self-financed, with nearly 68 percent coming from large individual donors.

Islam received over 70 percent her campaign cash from large individual contributions with an estimated 66 percent coming from out-of-state donors . Meanwhile, other front-running Democratic candidates got a majority of campaign cash from in-state contributors. Islam also bagged endorsements from progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

In the Republican primaries, businesswoman Lynne Homrich and physician Richard McCormick aren’t trailing too far behind Unternman, raising over $907,000 and $867,000 respectively.

Club for Growth has also jumped in the race, spending over $280,000 opposing Unterman and $105,000 backing McCormick. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and the House Freedom Fund have also endorsed McCormick.

Notably, a significant amount of campaign cash from the front running Republican candidates has come from their own pockets.

Unterman self-financed nearly 63 percent of her campaign with $603,000. More than 60 percent of McCormick’s and 37 percent of Homrich’s campaign cash came from their personal funds.

While candidates are pouring money into the race, Bourdeaux is sitting on over $1 million cash on hand.

Woodall took office in 2010 and won comfortably until 2018 when Georgia’s 7th Congressional District was the closest House race in the midterms. Bourdeaux’s narrow loss combined with increasing diversity in the district has improved Democrats’ chances of flipping the seat. Additionally, Gwinnett County voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in 2018, indicating a shift in the electorate’s demographics.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee listed the seat as one of 39 for their “red to blue ” program that aggressively targets vulnerable Republican seats.



