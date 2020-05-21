Pompeo Denies Retaliation, Won’t Say Why Internal Watchdog Was Fired

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admits he asked President Donald Trump to fire the internal State Department watchdog but denies it was in retaliation for the watchdog investigating him. Democrats in Congress and the American Academy of Diplomacy see the firing as a troubling pattern in the Trump administration. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.

